Doja Cat Says Her Last Two Albums Were “Cash-Grabs” That Fans “Fell For” 

Doja Cat is receiving backlash, after calling her latest albums “cash-grabs.” The hitmaker turned to social media Tuesday (May 10) evening to announce that her devoted fans fell for her money stunt.

She nonchalantly tweeted that she tricked listeners into investing and liking her 2019 Hot Pink and 2021 Planet Her albums.

planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

“Planet her and hot pink were cash – grabs, and yall fell for it,” said the singer on Twitter. “Now I can disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop,” she added.

The artist broke into the industry with Amala, but did not receive mainstream success until, Hot Pink. The 12-song record includes her disco-pop song “Say So,” which became her first Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot100 chart. When “Say So” went viral on TikTok, she witnessed a spike in streaming numbers. The album also includes “Kiss Me More” and “Juicy” featuring Tyga.

Doja Cat’s third studio album, Planet Her, was equally successful—with collaborations with The Weeknd, SZA, Gunna, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug. The party-worthy collection scored Doja Cat her first GRAMMY nomination for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Following the tweet, many fans were left upset that the artist—born Amala Dlamini—would refer to her art in that way.

everyone so angyyyyyyyyyyy MUUUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHHA — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 11, 2023

“This is kinda off to say to people who have genuinely supported her, but what do I know,” wrote a user.

“I really love her, but to totally degrade your past work feels very wrong. These albums CREATED your fan base. As an artist, you should at least be half proud of albums that have shaped your entire career. But, that’s just me #idk,” said a listener.

“Interesting and smart way to draw the crowd and publicity-hat tip to you my friend. I wonder why humankind is drawn more to the negative. I wish you could say I loved this, and I worked really hard on it—please listen and share and I hope you find it as wonderful as I did,” added another.

Shortly after Doja Cat set Twitter ablaze, she announced the title of her fourth studio album – First of All.

“It’s not called hEllMoUth either it’s called “First of All” and yes I’m announcing the album title right now,” said the platinum-selling artist.

its not called hEllMoUth either its called "First of All" and yes I'm announcing the album title right now. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

She previously referred to her album as Hellmouth, when she teased the collection earlier this year. Since declaring her forthcoming record, she has released misleading information. On Twitter, the singer-songwriter claimed that she would experiment with her sound and touch upon R&B, rock, and jazz. In September, she “pranked” a news outlet declaring that the project would be inspired by 1990s German Rave music.

Most recently, she unofficially switched (May 11) her stage name to “Emcee Flapchunks.”

The musician did not reveal the official release date or how songs will be included on the tracklist.

My stage name is no longer doja cat its Emcee Flapchunks the 3rd and youll address me as such — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 11, 2023

