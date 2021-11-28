Top 10 Jimi Hendrix Songs

Influential rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970) in action at the Isle of Wight festival, August 1970. (Photo by Doug McKenzie/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

What can you say about the greatest guitar player ever?

Jimi Hendrix, who would be 79 years old today (Nov. 27), is from Seattle, made his name in London, came back to the U.S., and became a legend.

With songs that will live forever, Hendrix is a musical icon. So, we wanted to celebrate his birthday with a list of his Top 10 Songs.

Enjoy!

10. “If 6 Was 9

9. “Who Knows

8. “Angel

7. “Castles Made Of Sand

6. “Little Wing

5. “Red House

4. “Foxy Lady

3. “Hey Joe

2. “Purple Haze

1. “All Along The Watchtower

Photo by Doug McKenzie/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Leave a Reply

Final Recap: ‘The Beatles: Get Back’