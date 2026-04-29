Record Label Wins Court Fight Against Jimi Hendrix Bandmates’ Estates

Nearly six decades have passed since Jimi Hendrix died at 27. Although the years continue to stack up, the famed musician’s legacy remains brighter than ever. With his legacy still entertaining and inspiring, it seemed that the estates of two former bandmates took Sony Music Entertainment UK to court, suggesting they own copyright and performers’ rights. Making its way in front of a judge, the court ruled against the estates of bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell.

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According to reports, the two estates believed they owned the rights to not just the recordings but any performance related to the songs. Forming the band in the late 1960s, the group was only together for a short while before Hendrix passed away in 1970. Redding died in 2003, and Mitchell passed away in 2008.

On top of wanting the rights to the music, both estates also inquired about profits owed to them from previous years. But on the other side of the aisle was Sony Music Entertainment, which insisted that the producers of the original recording own the copyrights.

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With neither side coming to an agreement, the case went in front of Mr. Justice Johnson, who ruled against the estates. Claiming that the recording agreement was valid, he added, “The producers and the band members agreed that the producers would have the copyright throughout the world in the recordings … There was no temporal or territorial limitation to this agreement.”

A spokesperson for Sony Music praised the ruling, stating, “While technological developments have, of course, had a significant impact on the music industry, it is important that where clear and comprehensive agreements have been made, they are honoured by the parties who have agreed them and their successors.”

While the estates of Mitchell and Redding will disagree with the filing, Hendrix’s sister, Janie Hendrix, held no animosity towards the two. “I have nothing but positive memories of Noel and Mitch.”

Helping produce albums like Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love, and Electric Ladyland, Mitchell and Redding played a crucial role in shaping the unmistakable sound of Hendrix. And while the court’s decision settles the legal dispute, their contributions to one of rock’s most influential creators remain undeniable.

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