Top 10 Rodriguez Songs

Sixto Rodriguez, known professionally as Rodriguez, has passed away. His family announced the news on Facebook Wednesday (August 9). The star of the Oscar-winning documentary, Searching for Sugar Man, was 81 years old.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we celebrate the life of the Detroit-born singer who brought so much music and so much positivity to his fans. For years, Rodriguez was forgotten in most of the world, though he had legions of fans in South Africa. Today, the world mourns his loss.

[RELATED: ‘Searching for Sugar Man’ Star Rodriguez Has Died at 81‘]

These are his top 10 songs.

1. “I Wonder”

“I Wonder” is from the Michigan songwriter’s 1970 debut album, Cold Fact. This track opens with a catchy bass line that has come to be the signature of Rodriguez’s sound. It’s Dylan meets street poetry.

2. “Sugar Man”

Written in 1969, “Sugar Man” was also released on the 1970 album Cold Fact. According to the BBC, the song was banned in South Africa because of its drug references. Vinyl albums were scratched to prevent playing. But his legend grew in the country anyway.

3. “Climb Up On My Music”

A single from the songwriter’s Coming from Reality album, this song says if you’re in trouble, use his songs for salvation.

4. “I Think Of You”

Also from the 1971 Coming from Reality, an album that was later released in South Africa in 1976 as After the Fact, this is a love song. “I Think of You” has Rodriguez remembering kisses and good times.

5. “Inner City Blues”

From Cold Fact, this song is quintessential Rodriguez. Wordplay, acoustic guitar, blues music and street observations.

6. “Crucify Your Mind”

This song, played live on David Letterman’s late-night show, is about putting yourself through your paces. Learn yourself, go through hardship. Crucify your mind.

7. “To Whom It May Concern”

Also from Coming from Reality, this string-accentuated track “To Whom It May Concern” has big melody and an even bigger heart.

8. “A Most Disgusting Song”

“A Most Disgusting Song” is a storytelling song. With spoken word, Rodriguez channels some of Dylan’s early tracks on this one. Listen to every word.

9. “Cause”

One of his most famous songs, “Cause” is a fever dream of drug-induced passion. Cuz the sweetest kiss I ever got is the one I never tasted, he sings.

10. “Street Boy”

“Street Boy,” fittingly as its title suggests, is a song about living on the street. You’re going to end up alone, Rodriguez warns. You need some love and understanding. A classic from the songwriter.

(Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images)