Carter Faith Shares “Strong Stuff”

Rising country singer Carter Faith has shared a new single, “Strong Stuff.” Co-written by Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate, and Jessi Jo Dillon, the smoky song sees Faith detail a dark corner cool and mysterious man.

“I played the Opry one night and all my friends came because I was newly single,” Carter Faith tells American Songwriter of “Strong Stuff.” “This guy, one of the other artists, came into our dressing room asking for alcohol. That’s the only time I ever hung out with him, but I wrote this entire song about him. I had this crazy girl crush on him.”

Despite their brief meeting, Faith has a lot to say about this mystery man. She aligns herself with him, singing We got the same kinda curse. It’s the kind of infatuation that prompts the listener to blush.

“‘Strong Stuff’ is basically my going out to the bar and looking to find someone to flirt with theme song,'” Faith shared in a press statement. “I’m someone who can be a lot to handle and I’m only into men who like it that way.”

He likes the long burn

Right kinda wrong hurt

He don’t mess around with

That watered down shit

Something that ain’t sweet

So I think he’ll like me

With whiskey and love, takes more than a buzz

Yeah, he only fucks with the strong stuff

“Strong Stuff” follows on from “Late Bloomer.” The latter track sees Faith struggle to find somewhere to fit in. Those are just two of many songs Faith has shared this year. Also on the list are a cover of “‘Til I Can Make It On My Own,” “Man,” and “Cowboy Forever.”

Check out Faith’s latest release, below.

Photo: Alexa King Stone / Sacks & Co.