‘Searching for Sugar Man’ Star Sixto Rodriguez Has Died at 81

Sixto Rodriguez, the Detroit, Michigan-born singer and star of the documentary Searching for Sugar Man, has died according to a post on his Facebook page. Rodriguez was 81 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Legend, Rodriguez,” the Facebook post read.

Known for his two albums, Cold Fact (1970) and Coming to Reality (1971), Rodriguez toiled in obscurity for much of his life, until the makers of Searching for Sugar Man found him. Unbeknownst to him, Rodriguez had become a star in South Africa. His records were best-sellers in the country.

At the time, many fans thought Rodriguez had died, even burned himself alive onstage. Though, in 1981, Rodriguez ran for Mayor of Detroit. But with the documentary in the works—as the makers of the movie literally went on a search for the “Sugar Man” singer—Rodriguez was re-discovered. He traveled to South Africa, came out of retirement, and played sold-out shows to massive crowds.

He became an instant star and the 2012 documentary earned an Academy Award. In subsequent years, Rodriguez toured the globe, playing shows to his new legions of fans, who adored him thanks to the film. And his music was reissued by the Light in the Attic Record Label.

In an interview with Seattle’s KEXP, Rodriguez said he discovered singing early on. “My family is musical,” he said. “We’re Mexican and Mexicans sing together. It’s basic stuff. I learned on my brother’s guitar. I’m self-taught and I play by ear so if you just play, I can find you.”

Dolling out life lessons, Rodriguez added his own life mantra. “He conquers who conquers himself,” he said. “I got a degree in philosophy but there’s a whole lot you don’t learn in school. Youthfulness doesn’t guarantee longevity. You only got so much time to figure it out. That’s my direction. I tell people to get a passport and get a bank account. I want to live to be 100 — no, 350 years! But like you, I can only do it one day at a time. If you do one good day, that’s what it is.”

In 2013, Rodriguez was given an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the Detroit-based institution, Wayne State University, his alma mater.

Rodriguez is survived by three daughters, Eva, Sandra and Regan.

(Photo by Mark Horton/WireImage)