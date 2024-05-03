Miranda Lambert Brings Back the Vengeful Energy of “Kerosene” on Fiery New Track “Wranglers”

First breaking into the music industry back in 2000, Miranda Lambert found numerous obstacles on her way to becoming a top name in country music. In 2003, she competed on Nashville Star and ended up finishing third. Not letting the loss keep her down, Lambert went on to release nine studio albums, gain a plethora of awards, and even receive the title of greatest country music artist of all time by the Chicago Tribune. And while it has been nearly two years since she dropped a new album, it appears the singer is gearing up for a memorable 2024 as she recently released a new song and even hinted at a new album.

While celebrating her new contract with Republic, Lambert decided to share her newest song “Wranglers”, which focuses on a woman trying to take her power back and restore balance. Discussing the new song, Lambert said, “‘Wranglers’ is a classic tale of a woman taking her power back. I think we can all identify with the character in this song, because we have all had a time in our life where we needed to find our strength, and also get a little revenge on someone who did us wrong or hurt us. This offers such a cool, raging take on how something like this unravels; I think the songwriters nailed it.”

Miranda Lambert Has “A Lot More To Say”

Written by Evan McKeever, Ryan Carpenter, and Audra Mae, Lambert explained how the song felt like something she would have performed in the past. “I am so proud to sing this song. It feels like it could have been on the same record as ‘Gunpowder & Lead’ in a lot of ways. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned is a pretty powerful statement, and the way it’s written, you can tell, we’re not kidding.”

Although revealing the basic elements of country music, Lambert noted how it is all about truth. “Country music at its core tells the truth about life, but it makes you feel something. Sometimes you laugh. Sometimes you throw your fist in the air.”

While speaking some of her truth, Lambert revealed, “All I know is I’ve got a lot more to say, and a lot more music coming soon. So for anyone who’s ever seen themselves in one of my songs, especially the rowdy ones, get ready! We wanted to come with something that really says something from the start. And there’s a whole lot of feelings and rhythms and great playing to come.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)