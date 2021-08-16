Top 10 Songs From Powerhouse Vocalist Brittany Howard’s 10-Year Career

Booming Athens, Alabama-born singer-songwriter, Brittany Howard, is often making headlines. Whether she’s performing amongst a cornucopia of neon lights at this summer’s Lollapalooza music festival, releasing the remixes of her popular 2019 solo LP, Jaime, collaborating with A-lister, Childish Gambino, or creating some other boisterous, electrified whirlwind, Howard is a typhoon of sound and power that demands close attention.

She’s also one of the most decorated songwriters of the past 10 years, earning well over a dozen Grammy nominations to date. While there is a slew of videos, EPs, singles, and other content available, Howard has formally released four studio records in the past 10 years—two with Alabama Shakes (currently on hiatus), one as the frontwoman for Thunderbitch, and one solo under her own name.

Given all the output and newsworthy events, we thought it would be the perfect time to celebrate Howard, who announced upcoming tour dates with mega rock stars, My Morning Jacket. Below is a list of what we think are Howard’s 10 best songs from her four LPs released during her now-decade-long career.

1. “Stay High” from the 2019 Brittany Howard LP, Jaime

2. “13th Century Metal” from the 2019 Brittany Howard LP, Jaime

3. “Leather Jacket” from the 2015 Thunderbitch LP, Thunderbitch

4. “Gimme All Your Love” from the 2015 Alabama Shakes LP, Sound & Color

5. “Don’t Wanna Fight” from the 2015 Alabama Shakes LP, Sound & Color

6. “I Ain’t The Same” from the 2012 Alabama Shakes LP, Boys & Girls

7. “Rise to the Sun” from the 2012 Alabama Shakes LP, Boys & Girls

8. “Hang Loose” from the 2012 Alabama Shakes LP, Boys & Girls

9. “You Ain’t Alone” from the 2012 Alabama Shakes LP, Boys & Girls

10. ”Hold On” from the 2012 Alabama Shakes LP, Boys & Girls

For more information, visit Brittany’s official site here.