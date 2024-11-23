3 Alabama Shakes Songs That Will Play on Forever

Starting in 2009, the Athens, Alabama-born rock band Alabama Shakes began to rise up the ranks and enter our music-loving hearts. Fronted by lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard, the group also included guitarist Heath Fogg, bassist Zac Cockrell and drummer Steve Johnson. After the group got a lot of attention online with their debut EP, they were signed by Dave Matthews’ ATO Records.
Here below we wanted to explore three songs from the big-voiced rock group that have since stood the test of time. A trio of tracks that buzz and bubble and shake our skeletons in the best of ways. Indeed, these are three Alabama Shakes songs that will play on forever.
“Hold On” from Alabama Shakes EP (2011)
This song, which was originally released on the band’s self-titled debut EP, was later released on the major label LP Boys & Girls in 2012. The song also helped the group garner a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist. On the tune, lead vocalist Brittany Howard sings about perseverance and keeping your spirit up even in the darkest and hardest of times. Indeed, on the tune, Howard sings,
Bless my heart, bless my soul
Didn’t think I’d make it to 22 years old
There must be someone up above
Saying, “Come on, Brittany, you got to come on up”
You got to hold on
Yeah, you got to hold on
So, bless my heart and bless yours too
I don’t know where I’m gonna go, don’t know what I’m gonna do
Well, must be somebody up above
Saying, “Come on, Brittany, you got to come on up”
“Gimme All Your Love” from Sound & Color (2015)
A song about asking for devotion, this track came from the band’s six-time Grammy-nominated album Sound & Color from 2015. The recording features Howard’s incredible vocal performance. Like electrified gravel, she screeches and belts and croons and shouts about connection and adoration. On the tune, Howard sings,
So much is going on
But you can always come around
Why don’t you sit with me for just a little while?
Tell me, what’s wrong?
If you just gimme all your love (oh)
Gimme all you got, babe
Gimme all your love (oh)
Bit more
“Don’t Wanna Fight” from Sound & Color (2015)
Another from the band’s 2015 album, this song is about wanting peace. Life can be a struggle and so can relationships. But on this song, Howard sings putting your weapons down and looking for what’s calm and peaceful. Indeed, she sings,
My life, your life
Don’t cross them lines
What you like, what I like
Why can’t we both be right?
Attacking, defending
Until there’s nothing left worth winning
Your pride and my pride
Don’t waste my time
I don’t wanna fight no more
I don’t wanna fight no more
I don’t wanna fight no more
I don’t wanna fight no more
I don’t wanna fight no more
I don’t wanna fight no more
