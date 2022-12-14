Top 10 Songs From Jack Harlow That You Should Be Listening To

It’s Jack Harlow’s world and we’re just living in it. Few artists in recent memory have had such a meteoric rise to fame. The Kentucky native went from an unknown to one of the biggest names in rap in just a few short months. His relatable lyrics made him a shoo-in for the charts right from the very beginning.

Harlow has shared two studio albums that have produced hit singles like “First Class,” “What’s Poppin” and “Dua Lipa.” Below, we’re talking about all of Harlow’s best offerings – including the hits above – that you should be listening to.

10. “Industry Baby” (feat. Jack Harlow)

Though Harlow only features on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” his verse was arguably more popular than Nas’ contributions. The verse and these girls know that I’m nasty / I sent her back to her boyfriend / with my handprint on her ass cheek, made the rounds on TikTok, ultimately helping to earn the track a Grammy nom among other lauds. Plus, we love Harlow and Nas X’s friendship, so this song has to have a spot on this list.

9. “What’s Poppin”

“What’s Poppin” helped launch Harlow’s career. The austere piano in contrast to Harlow’s loose delivery of the verses felt fresh upon its arrival in 2020. “As soon as they played the beat, it was just this agreement amongst all of us,” Harlow recalled of the recording process. “Like, you gotta snap on this, you can’t be no melodic, fun rap. Just really rap. So that was the focus, and I just went in.” Went in, he did, earning himself a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

8. “SUVs (Black on Black)”

“SUVs (Black on Black)” sees Harlow get introspective, touching on his inner struggles throughout high school and college. It’s a standout on his album Deja Vu and is endlessly catchy.

7. “Tyler Herro”

“Tyler Herro” followed in the footsteps of “What’s Poppin.” The single paid homage to Harlow’s friend and NBA player Tyler Herro. One verse reads, My homeboy Tyler, he play in South Beach / He told me this summer he gon’ fix my jumper / I told Boi-1da that we might got a thumper / I been tryna pop, now I’m on like Shumpert. Though it didn’t find quite the same success as “What’s Poppin” this track continued Harlow’s streak on the Billboard Hot 100.

6. “I Wanna See Some Ass” (feat. jetsonmade)

Taking things back to TikTok, the platform had a field day with “I Wanna See Some Ass.” The track first appeared on Harlow’s debut album, Deja Vu. It’s a relatively simple track but it’s one of Harlow’s most popular efforts.

5. “Way Out” (feat. Big Sean)

You can tell Harlow had fun with this one – Big Sean too. Might fuck around and get a gold tooth / I’m a restaurant-goer, never been to Whole Foods / She gon’ listen to the song, say, “This shit a whole mood,” Harlow rattles off in “Way Out.” This track is perfect if you’re looking for something a little flippant to groove to.

4. “First Class”

Harlow’s fans were waiting with bated breath for “First Class” after the rapper posted a snippet of the Fergie sample featured in the chorus. Though there were mixed reviews after the track was finally released, no one can deny Harlow reached a new height of fame after releasing this one.

3. “Dua Lipa”

“Dua Lipa” is featured on Harlow’s second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Obviously, there are lyrical nods to the “Levitating” singer in the verses so Harlow revealed he got Lipa’s blessing before releasing the track.

“I FaceTimed her and played it for her ‘cause I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like, you know, creeped out or anything,” he said. “I wanted her to-if she had said like, ‘Yo, I hate it, I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out but she was like, ‘Oh, I mean, it’s not my song, I suppose it’s okay,’ she was just kinda thrown off and she just let it go, so.”

Now that dating rumors are flying around about the two artists, this song has gotten even more enticing.

2. “Nail Tech”

“Nail Tech” was Harlow’s first release of 2022, following a relatively quiet 2021. Harlow once said of the song’s origin, “the drums aren’t on the 1, so it’s a different type of bounce. And when somebody plays a beat in front of a group of people that are that special, you’re sitting there and you feel an obligation to go rap. Because everyone’s there like, ‘Wow, we would love for this moment to happen.’ That’s what makes me a performer. So, he played me that and I just started penning something, and I went in the booth and I just layed a verse.” “Nail Tech” earned Harlow yet another Top 20 hit.

1. “Churchill Downs” (feat. Drake)

“Churchill Downs” is the first collaboration between Harlow and Drake. The song gets its name from the famous Louisville, Kentucky, racetrack – an homage to Harlow’s hometown. He also makes reference to Drake’s Canadian roots with the verse I know in Toronto they got salt for the roads /

But schools closed in Kentucky, so I liked when it snowed. “Churchill Downs” once again found its way onto the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 23.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)