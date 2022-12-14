Blake Shelton Announces ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ Tour for 2023

Blake Shelton has announced an upcoming tour for 2023.

The Back to the Honky Tonk Tour begins February 16 with a gig in Lincoln, Nebraska, and concludes on March 25 in Buffalo, New York.

For the tour, Shelton has partnered with Propeller and Save The Music.

According to a press statement, Blake Shelton announced a partnership with digital marketing and social impact platform Propeller. The partnership will support the work of Save The Music, a non-profit organization that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music.

Through Propeller, concertgoers can be entered to win prizes throughout the Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, including a trip to see Blake Shelton’s hometown show in Oklahoma City on March 17 and more.

Visit Propeller for more information on how to enter and to access other prizes from Blake Shelton.

“I’m proud to announce that my Back To The Honky Tonk Tour will partner with Propeller to support the work of Save The Music, a national non-profit dedicated to building school music programs in underserved communities,” said Shelton about the upcoming tour and partnerships. “Music is the greatest healer, and I know my fans will be just as excited as I am to work together to give the gift of music to as many children across the country as possible.”

Added Shelton, “Music in schools is something I strongly support and believe in and I’m so glad they are partnering with Propeller to be part of our tour.”

See the full list of tour dates below.

Blake Shelton ‘Back To The Honkey Tonk Tour’ 2023 Dates

February 16 – Pinnacle Bank Arena | Lincoln, Nebraska

February 17 – Denny Sanford Premier Center | Sioux Falls, South Dakota

February 18 – Xcel Energy Center | St. Paul, Minnesota

February 23 – Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, North Carolina

February 24 – Thompson-Boling Arena | Knoxville, Tennessee

February 25 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC | Birmingham, Alabama

March 2 – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, Florida

March 3 – Amalie Arena, Tampa | Florida

March 4 – Amway Center, Orlando | Florida

March 9 – KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, Kentucky

March 10 – Nationwide Arena | Columbus, Ohio

March 11 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

March 16 – Simmons Bank Arena | North Little Rock, Arkansas

March 17 – Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

March 18 – T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri

March 23 – Heritage Bank Center | Cincinnati, Ohio

March 24 – PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

March 25 – KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage