Top 10 Soundgarden Songs

The world lost something special when Chris Cornell died in May of 2017. Thankfully, there are ways to relive what we loved most when it comes to the former Soundgarden singer. The screechy-piercing voice that sounded like golden sunshine washing away rust on an old motorcycle engine—it lives on in recordings.

With all its power, perhaps the best part of Cornell’s voice was how it had such beauty in the lower registers, such stalwart and regal verve. But in the higher registers, it would tear the curtains off windows.

Chris Cornell was the first major Seattle frontman to breakthrough in the late ‘80s. His success portended that of groups like Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, and even Nirvana. To the up and coming musicians and rock music fans in the Pacific Northwest at that time, Cornell and Soundgarden provided the path forward.

Today, the band’s music remains popular, thanks in part to Cornell’s signature voice. (We also think the group will enjoy something of a renaissance this year thanks to Brandi Carlile, assuming she gets her wish.) So, here we’d like to celebrate that fact by showcasing what we think are the band’s Top 10 Songs.

10. “The Day I Tried To Live”

9. “Like Suicide”

8. “Searching With My Good Eye Closed”

7. “Superunknown”

6. “Rusty Cage”

5. “Outshined”

4. “Spoonman”

3. “Jesus Christ Pose”

2. “Fell On Black Days”

1. “Black Hole Sun”

Photo by Jen Cash