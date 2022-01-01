Foo Fighters Release Free Stream of Full 2021 Madison Square Garden Concert

Foo Fighters released the full video of their 2021 summer show at Madison Square Garden, which marked the official reopening of the venue following a year of closure due to the pandemic.

“June 20th, 2021: Rock and Roll returns to The Garden streaming for a limited time,” the band revealed in a tweet on Dec. 30. “Can’t wait to see you all again soon!”

The nearly three-hour concert, shot with multiple cameras, opens with “Times Like These” and runs through a 24-song setlist of Foo favorites like “My Hero,” “Monkey Wrench,” “Learn to Fly,” “Best of You,” and an encore and close of “Everlong.”

Throughout the show, the band also covered Radiohead’s “Creep,” and were joined by comedian Dave Chappelle on stage, Queen’s “Somebody to Love” with drummer Taylor Hawkins on lead vocals, and the Bee Gee’s “You Should Be Dancing,” off the band’s disco-inspired Record Store day release as the Dee Gees, Hail Satin.

Filling the MSG 20,000-plus capacity space, this was the first show at the venue since the pandemic closed down the venue indefinitely. “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” said frontman Dave Grohl in an earlier statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

Foo Fighters continued to tour in 2021, supporting their 10th album Medicine at Midnight, released earlier in 2021 and their 26th anniversary and will continue on a more extensive North American tour in 2022.

The band is also set to release a feature-length comedy-horror film Studio 66 on Feb 25, which will show at more than 2,000 theaters.

Setlist:

Times Like These

The Pretender

Learn To Fly

No Son of Mine

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Shame Shame

Rope

Run

My Hero

These Days

Medicine At Midnight

Walk

Somebody To Love

Monkey Wrench

Arlandria

Breakout

Creep

All My Life

Aurora

This Is a Call

Best of You

Encore:

Making a Fire

You Should Be Dancing

Everlong

Photo: Courtesy of Nasty Little Man PR