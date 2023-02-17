Irish rock outfit Thin Lizzy spent the 1970s ripping up the rulebook in favor of a harder-edged, more ferocious sound—something the group achieved with captivating slice-of-life lyrics and enrapturing twin guitar arrangements to match.

The group – originally comprised of frontman Phil Lynott, guitarist Eric Bell, drummer Brian Downey, and keyboardist Eric Wrixon—set themselves and their music apart, revolutionizing the hard rock sound of the era. However, they are, to this day, one of the most underappreciated bands in the rock canon.

Here are our top 10 Thin Lizzy songs to show some appreciation.

10. “Borderline”

“Borderline” appears on Thin Lizzy’s 1976 album, Johnny the Fox. Lynott penned the majority of the songs for the album during a lengthy stay at a hospital, recovering from hepatitis.

Recording the album was supposedly tumultuous between bandmates, but the result was a strikingly melodic and deeply soulful sensation. “Borderline,” especially, is a triumph with its weepy guitar and melancholy harmonies.

9. “Rosalie”

She’s quite the mediator / A smoother operator you will never see / She’ll see you later / And no one dares disobey her openly, plays the Bob Seger original, “Rosalie.”

Thin Lizzy makes a thundering success out of the cover. Featured on their 1975 album, Fighting, their rendition—a hard-rocking banger carried by the band’s twin lead guitars—packs a punch.

8. “Running Back”

From the album that harbors all of the band’s biggest hits, “Running Back” is a lesser-known bop from their 1976 release, Jailbreak. It is a bop nonetheless with its stark keys and powerful strings.

7. “Bad Reputation”

You’ve got a bad reputation / That’s the word out on the town / It gives a certain fascination / But it can only bring you down, opens the sneering “Bad Reputation.”

From the 1977 album of the same name, “Bad Reputation” is a stinging rock anthem, guitars racing, and drum beats firing.

“‘Bad Reputation’ was one of those songs that came together really quickly,” longtime guitarist Scott Gorham shared in an interview with Songfacts. “As soon as we had that off-timing tagline come in, everything just fell into place, all the harmony guitar work and all that, the lead guitar thing. Phil’s idea from it, from the riff itself, he just thought, you know, something along the lines of, ‘Man, this could give us a really bad reputation. That’s it. That’s what we’re going to call this song.’ And he started writing this song called ‘Bad Reputation.'”

6. “Don’t Believe A Word”

Another track from Johnny the Fox, “Don’t Believe A Word” is one of the album’s biggest triumphs. The raucous rock arrangement paired with the sturdy vocals and top-notch lyricism showcase the very best of the band.

5. “Cowboy Song”

Roll me over and turn me around, Let me keep spinnin’ till I hit the ground, Roll me over and let me go ridin’ in the rodeo, erupts the chorus of “Cowboy Song.”

The Jailbreak classic features the band’s trademark blistering solos and alluring lyrics all wrapped in a seemingly effortless package.

4. “Whiskey In The Jar”

The band takes the traditional Irish song, “Whiskey In The Jar,” and completely turns it on its head. A departure from the whistling original, Thin Lizzy’s version gets a steady rocking reimagining.

3. “Dancing In The Moonlight (It’s Caught Me In It’s Spotlight)”

The group’s effortlessly cool 1977 hit, “Dancing In The Moonlight (It’s Caught Me In Its Spotlight),” is carried on a strutting groove and a snapping beat. Featured on their Bad Reputation album, this track is a show-stopping success.

2. “Jailbreak”

Tonight there’s gonna be a jailbreak / Somewhere in the town / Tonight there’s gonna be a jailbreak / So don’t you be around, plays “Jailbreak” against screaming screams and a hungry beat.

The delightfully menacing rock anthem about raising hell, “Jailbreak” is an absolute essential in the Thin Lizzy catalog.

1. “The Boys Are Back In Town”

Almost mirroring its album-mate, “Jailbreak,” “The Boys Are Back In Town” is another ripping ode to debauchery. The iconic tune with its commanding guitar parts and rumbling drums became the band’s calling card. Today, Thin Lizzy and “The Boys Are Back In Town” are inseparable.

