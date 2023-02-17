‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces Kelsea Ballerini and The 1975 as March Musical Guests

With Jack White recently announced as the upcoming musical guest on the famed variety show, Saturday Night Live, the sketch comedy program has announced two more musical guests for March.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

White, who will perform on Saturday, February 25, will be followed by country darling Kelsea Ballerini on March 4 and rockers The 1975 on March 11.

The upcoming shows will be hosted by legendary actor Woody Harrelson, football star Travis Kelce (of the new Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs), and actor Jenna Ortega of the new hit Netflix show Wednesday.

SNL, which will air at 11:35 p.m. local time on NBC, announced the news on Twitter yesterday (February 16), writing, “next shows!!!”

The year started off with a ban as Saturday Night Live has featured a number of big-name artists, including Sam Smith, Lil Baby, and Coldplay.

The upcoming performance will be White’s fifth appearance on SNL. He first appeared on the show in 2002 with The White Stripes. He’s also performed three times as a solo artist. In 2020, he appeared last minute after a prior musical guest cancelled during the pandemic due to health reasons.

For Ballerini, she will be taking the stage at SNL for the first time. She recently released her latest EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. And for The 1975, the band last appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2016.

Stay tuned!

next shows!!! pic.twitter.com/N017yA23re — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2023

Photo courtesy The Oriel