Top 11 R.E.M. Songs

Let’s all gather around and everybody wish Michael Stipe a happy birthday! 1…2…3…!

Yes, January 4 is the birthday of the legendary R.E.M. frontman and lead singer and, as such, we thought we should dive into the catalog of the famed indie rock band and celebrate both Stipe and R.E.M. with a list of the group’s Top 11 Songs.

For the Athens, Georgia-born group, which formed in 1980 and hit the scene in a big way in 1983 with its debut LP, Murmur, the sky has since been the limit. The band, which is comprised of Stipe, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Mike Mills and drummer Bill Berry, will last well beyond its members’ lifespan.

Let’s take a look-see as to why, shall we?

11. “The Great Beyond”

10. “Drive”

9. “Blue”

8. “Man On The Moon”

7. “Shiny Happy People”

6. “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?”

5. “Stand”

4. “The One I Love”

3. “Everybody Hurts”

2. “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”

1. “Losing My Religion”