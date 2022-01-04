Miley Cyrus Unveils Unrecorded, Unreleased New Song

Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve show was everything we hoped for and more. Co-hosted with comedian Pete Davidson, the “Wrecking Ball” singer put together a unique performance live from Miami.

Some of the highlights from this celebratory evening include the stunning duets between Cyrus and acclaimed singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile. The pair sang Carlile’s first hit single “The Story” (2007), which was followed by Cyrus’s hit “The Climb.”

“It’s chicks like her that make me want to do what I do,” Cyrus said of the Highwoman.

Later in the Cyrus-helmed party, Cyrus surprised her fans with a performance of “You,” a song so new that Cyrus has not officially recorded the track.

I got some baggage/ Let’s do some damage/ I am not made for no horsey and carriage/ You know I’m savage/ You’re looking past it/ I want that late night sweet magic/ That forever lasting love/ But only if it’s with you, she sang of “You.”

After the show, Cyrus responded to fans who demanded the release of “You.”

“This song is so new I haven’t even recorded it yet. just wanted to do something special for YOU all!” Cyrus commented.

As if that wasn’t enough, Cyrus also brought her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, onto the stage for a duet of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Parton is famously Miley Cyrus’s godmother and has been an influence on Cyrus’s career—Parton even made a guest appearance on the TV series Hannah Montana when Cyrus was first acting.

Cyrus also had a wardrobe malfunction while performing “Party in the U.S.A.” when her top failed to stay up, but recovered beautifully by ditching the top and donning a red blazer, without missing a beat.

Upon ringing in the New Year and ending her show, Cyrus addressed her fans: “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party,” she said.

Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC