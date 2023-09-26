Tom Petty is one of the greatest American songwriters. With a seemingly effortless ability, Petty wrote songs that felt like you knew from birth, yet they were songs you wanted to sing over and over again. From “You Don’t Know How It Feels” to “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” he was a numinous genius.

Videos by American Songwriter

But with dozens of albums to his name, dating as far back as 1976, one might wonder just which are his very best? For those music fans just learning about Petty or those who want to dive into the cream of the crop, which are the best to recommend?

For Petty, who rose to fame with his band The Heartbreakers and who also had notable years as a solo artist and with the supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, there is indeed much to choose from. These are the top 5 Tom Petty albums.

[RELATED: 3 Books Every Tom Petty Fan Should Read]

1. Full Moon Fever (1989)

Petty’s debut solo studio LP, this record was released in 1989 and it features several other big names, from George Harrison to Roy Orbison (two of Petty’s bandmates in the Traveling Wilburys). The album hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and features songs like “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

2. Damn the Torpedoes (1979)

This record, released in 1979, features probably the most iconic of Petty’s album covers. It’s also the third album released by Petty and his band The Heartbreakers. Hitting No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the LP features hits like “Refugee” and “Don’t Do Me Like That.”

3. Southern Accents (1985)

Released in 1985, this is the sixth album from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. It hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and includes hits like “Don’t Come Around Here No More.” While recording the album’s opening track, “Rebels,” Petty actually broke his hand, which required him to take some time off from recording during the process. Later, longtime collaborator, and record producer Jimmy Iovine came in to assist and put on the finishing touches.

4. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976)

The debut studio LP from Petty and his iconic group, this record was released in 1976 and includes songs like “Breakdown” and “American Girl.” The album displayed Petty’s sharp yet somehow also laid-back rock sensibilities and made him a star to be reckoned with.

5. Wildflowers (1994)

Petty’s sophomore solo studio album, released in 1994, this record features perhaps Petty’s most famous song, “You Don’t Know How It Feels.” The record was co-produced by the famed Rick Rubin and later hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and went three-times platinum.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images