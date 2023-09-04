3 Books Every Tom Petty Fan Should Read

The term “rock star” is often overused within modern music, but Tom Petty is one of the few artists who truly earned the title. His distinctive vocal style, confidently cool stage presence, and incomparable musical talents positioned him early as an artist with staying power.

Whether on stage with his band the Heartbreakers, as a member of rock and roll supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, or performing alongside fellow hitmakers like Stevie Nicks, Petty knew how to captivate listeners. During his 40-year-long career, he broke multiple sales records, charted 10 No. 1 songs, and became a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member.

Petty’s creative output was immense and influential, but his career was sadly cut short. In 2017, news of the 66-year-old’s sudden death from an accidental drug overdose shook the rock and roll community. Although he is no longer here in physical form, Petty’s music and accomplishments continue to influence new generations of music fans.

From a selection of career-spanning conversations to reflections from his closest friends, these Petty books provide a new perspective on the rock and roll legend’s remarkable life.

1. Conversations with Tom Petty

This comprehensive collection of interviews compiled by longtime music journalist Paul Zollo offers a dynamic look into Petty’s influential career. This 2012 authorized biography includes a forward from Petty himself and provides firsthand explanations of the late rock star’s personal beliefs, songwriting processes, and much more.

2. Tom Petty and Me

In 2018, former music promoter Jon Scott released this engaging memoir reflecting on his decades-long friendship with Petty. A quick but enlightening read, Tom Petty and Me offers insight into the impact of Scott’s efforts to support Petty, both personally and creatively, until the very end.

3. Petty: The Biography

This New York Times best-seller gives fans an informative and entertaining overview of Petty’s path to stardom. Author, musician and close friend Warren Zanes draws from a well of knowledge, covering everything from Petty’s early love of Elvis Presley to the unexpected challenges he faced while at the peak of his career.

