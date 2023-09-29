Top 6 Iconic Classic Rock Bands of the ’60s

The 1960s, a pivotal decade marked by social, cultural, and political upheaval, witnessed a scintillating sonic revolution in the form of what we now know as “classic rock.” It was a golden era when future iconic bands emerged, blending diverse musical genres and introducing innovative soundscapes that captured the rebellious and freedom-seeking mood of the times.

Videos by American Songwriter

From its unadulterated rock sounds to the infusion of psychedelic and blues elements, the ’60s bred a rich musical tapestry that continues to captivate listeners and influence aspiring artists. The impact of these iconic rock bands is not limited to their groundbreaking sounds and chart-topping hits—it extends to their ability to embody and influence the zeitgeist of their time.

Whether it’s the poetic rebellion of The Doors, the anthemic power of The Who, or the blues-based cheekiness of The Rolling Stones, each of the following bands from the pulsating ’60s carved its indelible mark on the genre known as classic rock.

1. The Beatles

Before becoming the chart-topping, all-influencing cultural behemoth they’re known as now, The Beatles honed their skills in Hamburg, playing extended sets that encompassed myriad genres. This experience was foundational in developing their musical style and stamina. Known for their innovative songwriting and harmony-filled melodies, The Beatles pushed the boundaries of music, experimenting with unconventional recording techniques and exploring diverse musical genres. When it comes to classic rock, it doesn’t get any more fab than John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

2. The Rolling Stones

Inspired by American blues, The Rolling Stones brought a raw and rebellious edge to the rock scene. Mick Jagger’s electrifying stage presence and Keith Richards’ distinctive guitar riffs became the band’s signature. Their name is derived from a Muddy Waters song, highlighting their deep reverence for blues music. The band’s impromptu concert in 1969 at Altamont Speedway, intended to be the “Woodstock of the West,” instead became a cultural watershed in a negative way due to its chaotic atmosphere and deadly events.

3. The Doors

Named after Aldous Huxley’s book The Doors of Perception, The Doors were known for their fusion of rock, jazz, and blues. Jim Morrison’s poetic lyrics and charismatic yet unpredictable stage presence defined the band’s mystical and provocative persona. Morrison’s infamous antics from the stage were intended to provoke the audience and cause a general ruckus—it was a mission he accomplished regularly, resulting in controversy, arrests, and a well-deserved reputation as rock’s enfant terrible.

[RELATED Behind the Band Name: The Doors]

4. Led Zeppelin

Pioneers of hard rock and heavy metal, Led Zeppelin melded blues, folk, and rock to create a powerful and eclectic sound. John Bonham’s ferocious drumming, Robert Plant’s wailing vocals, and Jimmy Page’s standard-bearing riffs became the band’s trademarks. After The Who’s Keith Moon and John Entwistle considered forming a supergroup with Jimmy Page pre-Zeppelin, Moon remarked that particular band would go down like a “lead balloon,” leading to the adoption of “Led Zeppelin” as Page’s new band’s moniker.

5. The Who

The Who, with their anthemic sound and mean-mugging mod image, were renowned for their explosive, near-violent live performances and, eventually, groundbreaking rock operas like Tommy and Quadrophenia. Pete Townshend’s windmill guitar strumming and Roger Daltrey’s powerful vocals were iconic aspects of their shows. The origin of their first-of-its-kind guitar-smashing and drum-tumbling act at the end of their shows was an accident. During a gig in 1964, Townshend broke his guitar against the ceiling, leading to an unexpected yet captivating performance element that became synonymous with The Who’s live acts.

6. Jefferson Airplane

Hailing from the San Francisco Bay Area, Jefferson Airplane was synonymous with the psychedelic rock scene of the ’60s. Grace Slick’s compelling vocals and the band’s experimental sound made them icons of the counterculture movement. The band’s seminal hit “White Rabbit” is one of the first songs to sneak drug references past censors, with its lyrics subtly weaving tales of Alice in Wonderland with the burgeoning psychedelic culture of the time.

Photo by Estate of Edmund Teske/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images