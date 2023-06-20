Man Who Threw Cell Phone at Bebe Rexha Has Been Charged in Court

The saga surrounding Bebe Rexha’s cellphone injury continues. During her concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday (June 18), Rexha was impaled by a cell phone that a fan threw from the crowd and hit her in the face. The concert-goer has been identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna from New Jersey, who was arrested after the concert. Billboard reports that Malvagna was arraigned in court on Monday (June 19) where he was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree and one count of attempted assault in the third degree, as well as one count of harassment in the second degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Malvagna allegedly confirmed that he was the one who threw the phone and told his attorneys, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

The incident sent the singer to the hospital and left her with a bruised eye and stitches. “I’m good,” Rexha confirmed via Instagram post that shows her bruised left eye and a scar just below her eyebrow that was stitched up.

“Love you mami,” Katy Perry commented in support.

“Love you girly.. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” Demi Lovato added.

The show was one of the many stops Rexha is making on her Best F*n Night of My Life Tour. She’s slated to perform in Philadelphia on Tuesday (June 20) at The Fillmore, followed by a stop at the same venue in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (June 21). The singer will perform in Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Dallas, and Los Angeles before heading over to Europe for a series of shows in July and August. The tour concludes on September 22 at the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR