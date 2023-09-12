Tori Kelly Opens Up About Recent Hospitalization: “I Did Feel This Sense of Unexplainable Peace”

After being hospitalized in July with blood clots around her “vital organs,” Tori Kelly has opened up about her illness during a recent interview with ET. Kelly is currently embarking on her Take Control Tour in North America.

Kelly released her most recent EP, Tori, on July 28. Her current tour will continue until the end of the month.

During the interview, which took place right before the “Paper Hearts” singer went on stage at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom, Kelly discussed the frightening situation she recently encountered. “It happened out of nowhere,” Kelly told the publication. “I was feeling just a little tired throughout the day, and my heart rate was kind of high. I was at dinner with my husband [André Murillo] and so thankful he was there because I ended up collapsing and was rushed to the hospital and they found blood clots.”

“On one end, it was scary, and then on another end, I did feel this sense of unexplainable peace that it was gonna be OK,” Kelly added. “I just felt like God had me and it was gonna be OK, but yeah, definitely in the midst of that it was just kind of a confusing whirlwind.”

Kelly later disclosed that she is currently managing her recent illness. “It seems like blood clots are manageable with medication and blood thinner, so that’s how I’m able to tour and kind of get back to my normal self. But that’s what I’ve learned so far is that it seems to be manageable with those,” Kelly stated. “I’m able to tour now. I’m back healthy and so it was definitely scary, but I think it’s definitely given me a different outlook on life and just being so grateful that I made it through that and am here now.”

During the ET interview, Kelly also revealed that she feels grateful for her fans now more than ever. “That just made me even more grateful and not want to take a single moment for granted,” Kelly said. “Looking out in the audience and seeing all my amazing fans again has been keeping my spirits high.”

