Tori Kelly Praises Stevie Wonder and Reveals One of His Big Talents: “He’s Big on Playing Thumb Wars”

When powerhouse singer/songwriter Tori Kelly sat down with The Chart Show with Brooke Reese on Apple Music 1, the topics were wide-ranging. On the October 11 show, the pair discussed everything from new music why Stevie Wonder is one of Kelly’s major musical influences.

Kelly mentioned to Reese how much fun it is for her to perform with Wonder, that he’s really sweet, and that, of all things, he actually loves to play thumb wars with people.

“He’s actually really funny,” Kelly revealed to the radio show host. “He’s big on playing thumb wars with people, so he’ll just go up and just start thumb-warring you. So now every time we see him, my husband and I, my husband will try to play thumb war with him. It’s pretty funny.”

“But Stevie, it’s hard to even put into words. Like I said, I think it was even weird naming him as an influence, because it was like, ‘OK, obviously. Everyone loves Stevie.’ But how can you not?” she continued. “He’s amazing. I think too, last thing I’ll say is the musicality, and where he took us chordally and melodically, I just think you don’t really hear that anymore. I hope we hear more of it. Or if we do hear it, then it’s definitely influenced by Stevie. You know what I mean?”

Kelly and Wonder performed together at the BET Awards in 2016, covering Prince’s “Take Me With U.” Kelly also covered Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ’bout a Thing” that year for the soundtrack of the film Sing, on which Wonder also appeared.

“I think we are tapping into something that feels really special,” Kelly continued of her own album. “There is definitely more to come that isn’t out yet. But it feels really good to be sitting on a body of work that’s like, in one way, it’s like everything I’ve done has led up to this moment, so it doesn’t feel like this new crazy thing for me.”

“But on the other hand, it’s like, ‘This is really fresh. We’ve never heard this or seen this from Tori,'” she continued. “And I’m tapping into just these different sides of myself that people haven’t seen yet, they’ve always been there, but I just haven’t let out. That’s the exciting part to me, is like, I have songs now that I can let out all of this good stuff.”

Listen to the full discussion here.

Photo by Kevin Winter/BET/Getty Images for BET