Travelers at Louisville Airport to Be Greeted by Unexpected Dierks Bentley Experience

Back in June, Dierks Bentley celebrated his new album, Broken Branches. Marking his 11th studio album, the country star’s career included over a dozen No.1 hits like “Settle for a Slowdown” and “Come a Little Closer.” And throughout that time, he received more than a few awards, including the Music Event of the Year for “Burning Man.” But even with all his milestones and awards, Bentley will cross an entirely different threshold when visitors at the Louisville Airport come face to face with the singer. But there is a unique twist.

With technology appearing to progress at a rapid speed over the last few years, some bands like ABBA and KISS looked to holograms to continue their legacy. Although fans were torn over the idea of having KISS turned into holograms, Bentley decided to embrace the future. Travelers to the Louisville Airport will receive an interesting opportunity to spend some time with Bentley with a life-size hologram.

Hologram Dierks Bentley Promoting ROW 94 Whiskey

Starting on September 12th, Bentley will greet guests and introduce them to the newest technology surrounding holograms. For those looking to partake in the experience, the singer’s time at the airport is limited. Only there until October, the Bentley hologram will educate travelers on the history of ROW 94 Whiskey, which he founded.

Using the technology to help promote his whiskey, the executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, Dan Mann, stated, “We welcome ROW 94 and this unique Dierks Bentley experience to SDF.”

Outside of the hologram, guests can also get their hands on some ROW 94. And thankfully, it isn’t a hologram bottle. Mann added, “The addition of ROW 94, including the exclusive selection available in the terminal, is the perfect way for thousands of bourbon enthusiasts from around the globe and Dierks Bentley fans to start or end their visit by enjoying our state’s signature spirit.”

Expected to kick off on Friday at 10:00 a.m., the experience will come with more than Bentley and ROW 94. There will also be a signed guitar giveaway. So whether you’re a fan of country music, bourbon, or just curious about the future, Bentley’s hologram promises a layover worth remembering.

(Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)