4 One-Hit Wonders That Need To Be Re-Released Today

These famous one-hit wonders really need to be properly re-released soon. I think they’d do well with modern audiences, and might even break through to the top of the charts once again. What do you think? Let’s take a look!

“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O’Connor

There’s no shortage of talented female singers in the 2020s. But I’ve been missing the soulful, emotional energy of musicians like Sinéad O’Connor in the 90s. If this song got a proper re-release nowadays, I can imagine it would be received with welcoming arms by old and new fans of O’Connor alike.

O’Connor scored more hits internationally, especially in the UK and Ireland. She really wouldn’t be considered a one-hit wonder in most places. However, after hitting No. 1 in the US, she never had another Top 40 hit stateside again.

“I Melt With You” by Modern English

Kids today don’t know how freeing the new wave movement was in the 80s. Honestly, I feel like new wave is the one genre that hasn’t seen a proper revival or resurgence in recent decades. I would love for that to happen. A re-release of “I Melt With You” by Modern English from 1982 could be a great way to kick it off.

Modern English had a handful of hits in the 80s across the pond, but “I Melt With You” was their only Top 40 hit on the US Rock charts.

“Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve

The late 90s and early 2000s are back in vogue. I just know this very late-90s track by The Verve would do numbers if it were released again today.

This Britpop alt-rock outfit made it to No. 12 in the US and No. 2 in the UK with the ultra-memorable “Bitter Sweet Symphony” in 1997. They scored more hits in the UK, but that song was their only charting hit in the US.

“Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

“Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell has already seen a resurgence in recent years on TikTok. I’m not surprised. It’s one of the catchiest songs of the early 1980s. And I think it’s more than worthy of mention on our list of one-hit wonders that need to be re-released ASAP.

“Somebody’s Watching Me” hit No. 2 in the US in 1983 and the Top 10 in numerous countries. Rockwell’s follow-up, “Obscene Phone Caller”, didn’t quite break through to the Top 30 on the Hot 100 in 1984, and he eventually quit music around 1986 to focus on other endeavors.

