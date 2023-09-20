Travis Barker Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Friends Lost in Plane Crash

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his three late friends on his Instagram story. On September 19, 2008, Barker survived a plane crash that killed four people including two pilots.

Barker lost his two friends, security guard Charles “Che” Still and assistant Chris Baker, in the crash. While Barker’s friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein was onboard and did not die in the crash, he passed away just a year later from a drug overdose.

“Rest In Peace,” Barker wrote. “Lil Chris, Che, DJAM. Gone but never forgotten.” Barker also shared a photo of himself with Chris Baker, whom he lovingly refers to as Lil Chris.

The tragic accident occurred when the tires of the private jet that held Barker and company burst, causing the plane to skid down the runway and catch on fire. While Barker survived the crash, he was left with severe burns on more than half of his body. Barker got candid about the crash in an interview with ABC News from 2015.

“The plane’s on fire and my hands are on fire so I unbuckle my seat belt and I jump right into the jet, which holds all the fuel. I basically ignite my whole body in fire,” Barker said. “I’m so soaked in jet fuel, there’s nothing I can do to put the fire out. I’m completely nude at this point… I’m running, grabbing my testicles, my genitals, because, I don’t know why, and then we realize, you know, we’re out of the plane and… the plane explodes.”

Later on in the interview, Barker revealed that he was so distraught following the crash that he wasn’t sure if he could go on, and even asked friends to end his life. “I mean, [medical officials] had to take my phone out of my room because I was making these phone calls,” Barker said. “I would call friends of mine and go, ‘You know, I’ll deposit a million dollars into whoever’s bank account. Like, I’m done.’”

Barker did not fly again until this decade, when he flew to Mexico from California with wife Kourtney Kardashian on Kylie Jenner’s private jet. Barker is currently on a world tour with Blink-182, with the band playing a concert tonight at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS