Travis Barker Seen Back in the Studio Just One Week After Life-Threatening ER Visit

Just one week after his hospitalization for “severe life-threatening pancreatitis,” Travis Barker was seen back in his Calabasas, California recording studio.

According to People, the Blink-182 drummer immediately got back on his producer grind, as he was seen getting out of his black Mercedes G-Wagon and giving one of his studio hands a fist bump on the way inside. Ahead of his first public appearance, Barker gave his fans a health update this past weekend, telling them that he was feeling “much better.”

Barker then uploaded a note on his Instagram stories to share more details about how he developed pancreatitis following what seemed to be a routine edoscopy.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with the intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Barker continued to share his positive outlook on Twitter yesterday (June 5) posting “7 days in the hospital” and “Grateful for so much” along with a prayer hands emoji. Barker was also spotted with his wife Kourtney Kardashian on the 4th of July, celebrating both the holiday and Barker’s release from the hospital.

