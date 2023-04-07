Twisted Sister Reuniting for Political Rallies

In 2024, Twisted Sister will reunite and perform at political rallies. The band’s decision comes after their 1984 hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It” has been used for causes they support, and those they are against.

“Next year, you’re gonna see some Twisted Sister reunions, at different political rallies that need our support,” revealed frontman Dee Snider. “The band has a concern that the song is being co-opted by the extreme right, and we want to make sure that people still know it’s a song for everybody and it does not represent that selfish micro group.”

Snider continued, “It is really for the mass people, the moderate people, the people that just want to live their lives, be themselves, and not have people tell ’em they can’t be themselves. So, I think you’ll see us at political rallies and stuff like that. We’ll be out there next year.”

The classic lineup of Twisted Sister, including Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza, and late drummer A.J Pero, was inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame on Jan. 26, 2023.

Before retiring the band in 2016, Twisted Sister went on the Forty And Fuck It Tour to commemorate their 40th anniversary and as a tribute to Pero, who died in 2015 at the age of 55. The final touring lineup featured Snider, French, Ojeda, and Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy.

The band also reunited in November 2019 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their third album, Stay Hungry, and again in 2021 for an episode of Mendoza’s online show 22 Now. Snider also released his fifth solo album, Leave A Scar, in 2021.

Snider was recently revealed as The Doll on The Masked Singer. Dressed in a grey unitard, purple sparking dress, and heels, Snider joked about previously wearing women’s clothes in the earlier days of Twisted Sister and how that may not pass in some states within America today.



“My band would not be allowed to perform in Texas,” said Snider. “We would fall under that heading, the new rule, if they pass these rules: ‘men wearing lipstick, nail polish and makeup.'”

The singer also said that he supports the LGBTQ+, drag communities, including those currently protesting the drag bans in Tennessee, that want to use “We’re Not Gonna Take It” for their causes. “Do I stand with the [LGBTQ+/drag] community? 100 percent. I heard the community has reached out about using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battle cry, and I said, ‘With my blessing, brothers and sisters. Go for it.’ I stand with them.”

He added, “Look, I was not gay, I was heterosexual, and I still had a lot of issues with a lot of people because I wore the things I wore in the ‘70s and even into the ‘80s, so, I’ve been on the receiving end. I get what they go through.”

Photo: Courtesy of Chipster PR