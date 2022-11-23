Twisted Sister to be Inducted in the Metal Hall of Fame

The classic lineup of Twisted Sister, including Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza, and late drummer A.J Pero will be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame on Jan. 26, 2023.

“The 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala is going to be an amazing event as always,” said Pat Gesualdo, president/CEO of Metal Hall Of Fame in a statement. “There will be numerous legendary hard rock and heavy metal artist inductions and many exciting surprises and performances.”

French added, “Twisted Sister is honored to be recognized by the Metal Hall Of Fame and have our names alongside many of our peers.”

The sixth annual charity gala and induction ceremony, which will take place at The Canyon club in Agoura Hills, California, will also feature a special Rocavaka vodka meet-and-greet with Snider and Rocavaka’s brand ambassador following the induction ceremony. Limited-edition and numbered Rocavaka bottles will be made available for purchase and signing by Snider.

Twisted Sister (Photo: Courtesy of Chipster PR)

Additional hard rock and heavy metal inductees and featured performers for the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala will be announced soon. Proceeds from the annual Metal Hall Of Fame charity gala go to the non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities). D.A.D. which provides therapy and free music programs for special needs children and wounded veterans.

In 2016, Twisted Sister went on their Forty And Fuck It Tour to commemorate their 40th anniversary and as a tribute to Pero, who died in 2015 at the age of 55. The final touring lineup of Snider, French, Ojeda, and Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy.

The band reunited in November 2019 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their third album, Stay Hungry, and again in 2021 for an episode of Mendoza’s online show 22 Now. Snider also released his fifth solo album, Leave A Scar, in 2021.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns