High-Heeled Doll Revealed as Heavy Metal Icon on ‘The Masked Singer’

Dressed in a grey unitard, a purple shimmery form-fitting dress and platform pumps with a patchwork face out of a Tim Burton film, The Doll featured on the Wednesday (April 5) episode of The Masked Singer was finally revealed as Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider.

Using his best lady-like saunters on stage, the Twisted Sister frontman had all the panelists fooled. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Iggy Pop, while Robin Thicke thought it was KISS‘ Gene Simmons. Nicole Scherzinger named David Lee Roth, and Ken Jeong went with Elvis actor Austin Butler.

Prior to his unmasking, judges asked The Doll to give them some clues as to who he was. To throw them off, Snider showed a Guys and Dolls playbill, and even linked himself to Elvis Presley after his performance of “Jailhouse Rock.”

“I’ve guessed him so many times on this show,” said McCarthy after Snider was revealed.

Scherzinger added: “How did we not get that?” while Thicke admitted, “I forgot you were so tall.”

Before belting out verses from Twisted Sister’s 1985 hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” Snider responded to the panelists’ wrong guesses.

“The heels help,” joked the 68-year-old rocker. “But let me tell you, Gene Simmons, Iggy Pop — no one could work pumps like I do. And by the way ladies, it’s like riding a bike. I wore them in the ’70s, and it all came back to me once I put it on.”

Snider is one of many recent surprises on The Masked Singer. On the season premiere, nonagenarian actor Dick Van Dyke, 97, was revealed hiding in a gnome costume. “This is the most seasoned and most decorated we’ve had on our show, ladies and gentlemen,” said host Nick Cannon during Dyke’s appearance.

Shocked by his elimination, Snider said he wanted to go further in the competition and was ready to perform his version of the anthemic 1986 Europe hit “The Final Countdown.”

“Quite honestly I was shocked when they said my name,” said Snider in a post-show interview. “I don’t know who the other performers are, but I heard them rehearsing and I wasn’t too impressed. And the audience response to me was huge. So I was like, what?!

He added, “I thought I was gonna go all the way. You should have heard my [version of] ‘The Final Countdown.’ We were already rehearsing the next show. I crushed ‘The Final Countdown,’ but I never got to sing it.”

Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic