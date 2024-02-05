Twitter in Tears Over Annie Lennox’s Emotional Tribute to Sinead O’Connor at 2024 GRAMMYs

The Grammys took a moment to memorialize the musical legends that died in 2023. Artists like Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, and Annie Lennox paid tribute to the trailblazers who are no longer with us. All gave heartfelt performances. However, Lennox stole the show with her tribute to Sinead O’Connor.

As the names and faces of late artists and music industry leaders flashed on the screens around the stage, Lennox gave a heart-rending rendition of O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The emotion she put into the performance was clear in her voice and on her face. As the first verse ended, the camera zoomed in on Lennox fighting back tears that would begin to fall later in the song.

In a move reminiscent of O’Connor’s famous destruction of a photo of the Pope, Lennox ended her performance with a call for a ceasefire in Gaza. “Artists for Ceasefire. Peace in the world,” she said to end her time behind the microphone.

Many fans of Lennox and O’Connor took to Twitter to share their feelings on the tribute.

Fans React to Annie Lennox’s Emotional Tribute to Sinead O’Connor

“Not sure I am emotionally prepared for Annie Lennox honoring Sinead O’Connor with ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ WITH Wendy & Lisa. What an utterly perfect pairing,” one viewer wrote.

Another Grammy Awards viewer compared Lennox’s performance to another big moment of the night. “Annie Lennox singing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ and calling for a ceasefire > that album announcement,” they wrote.

Another viewer noted, “Annie Lennox is getting so emotional during this tribute performance.”

This tweet, though, really sums up the emotional impact of the performance.

Annie Lennox Nothing Compares to You ARE THEY KIDDING pic.twitter.com/cOkzpZF4f3 — michelle cap (@mindofmich3) February 5, 2024

Other viewers focused less on the emotion and more on the spot-on tribute to O’Connor that was Lennox’s call for a ceasefire. “Annie Lennox finishing Sinead O’Connor’s song by calling for a ceasefire was perhaps the most meaningful and honest way to honor Sinead’s memory,” one viewer tweeted.

“Annie Lennox called for a ceasefire during her tribute to Sinead O’Connor at the Grammys. This is what you’re supposed to use your visibility for,” another opined.

Annie Lennox at the #Grammys: "Artists for ceasefire. Peace in the world." pic.twitter.com/bF8R5n2zLA — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy