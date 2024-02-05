Fans Lose It Over Taylor Swift Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo’s GRAMMYs Performance of “Vampire”

Taylor Swift fans and Olivia Rodrigo stans are losing their minds over footage from the GRAMMYs of Swift dancing and singing along as Rodrigo performed her hit song “Vampire.” Rodrigo blew the audience away with her performance, utilizing fake blood for theatrics and showing off her incredible vocal range.

Fans loved the performance, as did Taylor Swift, who was shown dancing along in the audience. Fans took to the comments on social media to shout out the moment and call out those who were claiming Taylor and Olivia had beef.

“Now can we put the hate and rumors to rest that they have beef?” one fan wrote. Another commented, “yes shut those rumors down taylor.” One fan had an eloquent response, writing, “Catching [Taylor Swift] in fan mode at the [GRAMMYs] reminds us that even stars gaze in awe at the galaxy of talent around them, proving we’re all bound by the same chords of admiration and inspiration.”

Yet more fans commented, “if there’s one thing about taylor it’s that she’s gonna support everyone.” Another fan had a different perspective on the whole situation, commenting, “Not news, Taylor wouldn’t be rude and not sing.. even though Olivia would do the opposite and has. Bored.”

Taylor Swift singing and dancing to “vampire”. pic.twitter.com/zOFxGxIsfq — Olivia Rodrigo News (@orcentrals) February 5, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo Gives Stunning Performance of “Vampire,” While Taylor Swift Announces New Album

In the moments following Olivia Rodrigo’s performance, Taylor Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. During her speech, she announced that she had a new album coming out on April 19 titled The Tortured Poets Department. This will be her 11th studio album following Midnights from 2022.

Many fans were waiting for her to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version), as that would be the next album in her long line of re-releases. Instead, she gave fans what they didn’t know they needed—the promise of new content.

Social media exploded with the news, with The Tortured Poets Department quickly trending on Twitter/X. Swift herself posted about the announcement shortly after on social media, writing, “All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19.” She also included a photo of what could possibly be the album cover.

Featured Image by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy