Jay-Z Calls Out GRAMMYs Over Beyoncé Snub, Name-Drops Will Smith in Wild Acceptance Speech

Having performed and worked in the music industry since the late 1980s, Jay-Z stands in a category all by himself as both Billboard and Vibe labeled him the greatest rapper of all time in 2023. Throughout his time on and off the stage, the icon sold over 140 million albums and won a staggering 24 Grammy Awards. An absolute legend in music, Jay-Z was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. While celebrating the win with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter on stage, the rapper decided to share some criticism about the Grammy Awards.

Accepting the award, Jay-Z used his time to share some advice with aspiring artists. He noted how the entire process was subjective and even urged singers to continue pushing forward. He said, ‘Forget the Grammys – you got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve.” Jay-Z then transitioned over to how his wife, Beyoncé, has been snubbed numerous times when it comes to album of the year. “She has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year.” Jay-Z asked, ““Most Grammys ever, never won Album of the Year. How does that work?”

Fans Side With Jay-Z

Looking at what fans had to say, they seemed to agree with Jay-Z. “Beyonce without a doubt should have an Album of the Year Grammy. Especially since every time she drops it shifts the culture.” One fan explained, “Jay Z said F the Grammy’s I need no validations from them! I’m here for the culture and just in case you are the culture and feel defeated by the system, don’t give up! They know who you are and that some of us seek that validation, but show up already knowing you’re the greatest of all times and F their fake a** metrics! We set our own bars!”

Besides taking aim at the Grammy Awards and defending his wife, Jay-Z also noted how fast time goes. Standing beside his daughter, he realized, “I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue’s grown up now she doesn’t take sippy cups. And she has her own Grammys.”

