Two of Little Feat’s Classic Albums Are Bigger and Better In New Deluxe Editions

Little Feat

Sailin’ Shoes

Dixie Chicken

Deluxe Editions

(Rhino)

Both 4 1/2 out of 5 stars

Lowell George wasn’t deeply involved in Little Feat for long. Regardless, the band he formed in 1971 after leaving The Mothers of Invention continued without him, at times sporadically, after his untimely 1979 demise. However, he notoriously checked out as Feat’s prime songwriter after just four studio sets, letting the rest of the group pick up the compositional slack on The Last Record Album (1975), and especially Time Loves a Hero (1977) where he only contributed one tune.

That makes Sailin’ Shoes (1972) and the following year’s Dixie Chicken highlights of his abbreviated time spent with an outfit that remains a viable touring ensemble, albeit one dependent on the classic songs Lowell penned fifty years ago.

Why it has taken so long to improve the audio and upgrade these iconic titles is unclear, but the results are impressive. The remastered audio on both is an enormous enhancement on CDs that were never revisited after their initial ’80s appearance. Better still is the live material, demos, and alternate versions of songs included. While some are of rough quality, they provide often fascinating context to the concepts and direction George was after.

After Feats’ 1970s notable but scattered debut didn’t register, the original foursome returned (for the last time) for another try by bringing in producer Ted Templeman to help navigate and smooth the edges for Sailin’ Shoes. Cuts such as the should-have-been-a-hit “Easy to Slip,” the rollicking “Tripe Face Boogie,” and a second, ultimately more successful, run at George’s enduring standard “Willin’” remain staples in the act’s live shows. Some tunes were also demoed for the Doobie Brothers, another Templeman project, which appear on a second disc of extras. A ten-song, forty-five-minute show from August 1971 is the real attraction though. It’s the first time live music, complete with between-song banter, from the founding quartet has been officially released. The group is fired up and energized running through selections from both albums available at the time, including a rare instrumental “Hot Rod.” Better yet, the audio is surprisingly crisp.

George rejiggered the lineup for Dixie Chicken in 1973, arguably the band’s finest release. Founding bassist Roy Estrada was replaced by Kenny Gradney, and percussionist Sam Clayton with second guitarist Paul Barrere joined to bolster the sound. George took the production reigns and the revised approach leaned further into New Orleans’ infused, slower, bluesy funk. Gems such as the bubbling “Fat Man in the Bathtub” along with a sizzling “Two Trains” and the iconic title track were introduced as the sextet connected to the style they would be recognized for as their career continued in fits and starts.

Extras on Dixie Chicken’s reissue include an early take of “Hi Roller” (which wouldn’t appear on an official album until 1977), and a solid alternate take of “Dixie Chicken.” An abbreviated but powerful 35-minute seven-song concert recorded April 1973 captures the excitement Feat typically generated live, but where is the rest of the show?

Extensive booklets further deliver the “deluxe” goods. Rare photos, a comprehensive history on the music’s background, and detailed liner notes further create the definitive editions these archetypical albums always deserved.

Photo by Erica Echenberg/Redferns