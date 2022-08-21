Tyler Hubbard is ‘Dancin’ In The Country’ with Debut Solo EP

Tyler Hubbard has now taken the next leap into his solo career with the release of five new songs. Together with his debut single, “5 Foot 9,” Hubbard’s new songs round out the boot-stompin’ and play-with-the-windows-down EP titled Dancin’ In The Country.
In what we can only assume was a star-studded meeting of the minds, the title track was written by Hubbard along with Keith Urban, Jon Nite, and Ross Copperman. Check out the unofficial music video for “Dancin’ In The Country” below.
“Today’s one of the days I’ve been anticipating since I decided to record a solo project,” Hubbard said of his new music. “I’m rehearsing for the fall tour, and now being able to share many of the songs I’m going to perform live for the first time as a solo artist is very exciting. I hope the fans like them as much as I do and share in my excitement. I’ll be on the road with my solo material in just a few weeks!”
Hubbard will be joining Keith Urban and special guest Ingrid Andress on The Speed Of Now World Tour this fall. Check out those tour dates below.
The Speed Of Now World Tour Dates:
September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center
September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 Los Angeles The Kia Forum
September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 Denver Ball Arena
September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena
September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena
September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center
September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center
October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena
October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena
October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena
October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena
October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena
October 14 Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena
October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum
October 20 Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena
October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center
November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center
Photo UMG Nashville