Tyler Hubbard is ‘Dancin’ In The Country’ with Debut Solo EP

Tyler Hubbard has now taken the next leap into his solo career with the release of five new songs. Together with his debut single, “5 Foot 9,” Hubbard’s new songs round out the boot-stompin’ and play-with-the-windows-down EP titled Dancin’ In The Country.

In what we can only assume was a star-studded meeting of the minds, the title track was written by Hubbard along with Keith Urban, Jon Nite, and Ross Copperman. Check out the unofficial music video for “Dancin’ In The Country” below.

“Today’s one of the days I’ve been anticipating since I decided to record a solo project,” Hubbard said of his new music. “I’m rehearsing for the fall tour, and now being able to share many of the songs I’m going to perform live for the first time as a solo artist is very exciting. I hope the fans like them as much as I do and share in my excitement. I’ll be on the road with my solo material in just a few weeks!”

Hubbard will be joining Keith Urban and special guest Ingrid Andress on The Speed Of Now World Tour this fall. Check out those tour dates below.

The Speed Of Now World Tour Dates:

September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center

September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 Los Angeles The Kia Forum

September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 Denver Ball Arena

September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena

September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center

September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena

October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena

October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena

October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena

October 14 Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena

October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum

October 20 Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena

October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center

November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center

Photo UMG Nashville