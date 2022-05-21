Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Releases “5 Foot 9” to Launch Solo Career

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard has released a new single this week to launch his solo career.

The emotive, stripped-down new single, “5 Foot 9,” opens with an acoustic guitar and Hubbard’s perfect country voice. The track lists a number of the finest things in life and culminates in the reality that “God makes the good stuff.”

Sings Hubbard, Jack makes good whiskey / Red dirt makes good riding roads / Country makes good music / For kickin’ up dust in a taillight glow / Dry wood makes good fires / Goodyears make good swings / And that’s all good but for me

God makes 5 foot 9, brown eyes in a sundress / Loves Tim McGraw and a small-town accent / Ain’t no way that me and this truck made her fall in love / Jack makes good whiskey / But God makes the good stuff.

The song offers a big sense of appreciation for Hubbard’s better half, Hayley.

“Songwriting is central to everything I do as an artist,” Hubbard said in a statement. “It has allowed me to connect with fans for many years, and I’m excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career.”

Hubbard also announced the new single on Twitter earlier this week on Friday (May 20). Wrote Hubbard, “I’ve been so excited to share this with y’all. My debut single “5 Foot 9” is available everywhere NOW. Can’t wait to hear what you think. https://strm.to/FiveFootNine“

I’ve been so excited to share this with y’all. My debut single “5 Foot 9” is available everywhere NOW. Can’t wait to hear what you think. https://t.co/QeUUktHQ3S pic.twitter.com/PCMSITg6zt — Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) May 20, 2022

Florida Georgia Line, which is one of the most popular country acts these days, also shared the news of the new single, writing on Twitter to its one million-plus followers, “My debut single “5 Foot 9” is here. It’s a little reminder that there are a lot of good things in life.“God makes the good stuff,”and only He can make the great stuff that this song is all about. Excited to take y’all on this new journey with me. – Tyler https://strm.to/FiveFootNine“

My debut single “5 Foot 9” is here. It’s a little reminder that there are a lot of good things in life.“God makes the good stuff,”and only He can make the great stuff that this song is all about. Excited to take y’all on this new journey with me.

– Tylerhttps://t.co/AgyTYk02oE pic.twitter.com/67EMlr9g49 — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 20, 2022

The new single marks the lead song from Hubbard’s upcoming, as of yet untitled debut LP. For it, Hubbard worked with Nashville writers, including Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Zach Kale, Ashley Gorley, and many more. He also worked with superstars like Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett.

Check out the new single below:

Photo by Mat Hayward/WireImage