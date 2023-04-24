Tyson Venegas Makes a Statement With Original Song ‘180’ on ‘American Idol’

Tyson Venegas made a timely statement with a performance of his original song “180” on American Idol. The hip-hop style song driven by piano offers viewers a look into how Venegas sees the world.

Perched at the piano, the 17-year-old from Canada professes in the first verse that he’s not political or of legal age to vote, yet he’s still aware that the world is getting harder/And that it’s going down and it’s going down fast/Direction we’re heading is wrong/Armageddon head on/Before it’s all gone we got to turn this around, he sings with a soaring falsetto.

With a voice as beautiful as the lyrics are powerful, Venegas left his heart on the stage as he proclaimed before it’s too late/We need a 180.

The talented teen has a fan in judge Lionel Richie, who could be seen smiling ear-to-ear from his seat saying, “I love it,” as Venegas sings of how humans should learn from the past so as to not repeat the same mistakes, touching on such major topics as mass shootings and climate change, urging through his strong vocal range that we need change now.

The stirring performance drew a standing ovation from Richie and fellow judge Katy Perry. “I know who you are now,” Perry said, praising it as a “wonderful” performance and “great song.” “I know where your heart is, and therefore, I can fall deeper in love with you Tyson. think you’re on your way to being an artist.”

Judge Luke Bryan added that he’s “so proud” of all the contestants who’ve performed original songs.

“Up here on American Idol delivering messages for the world, helping people,” he said to Venegas. “You do a marvelous job at the piano, the way you’re able to hold the room, it’s far beyond your years of talent.”

“Singer, songwriter – let me tell you how powerful that is,” Richie professed, explaining how there are singers who have to rely on songwriters to find the songs they connect with. “When you are a singer-songwriter, you can write your future. That was a damn good song.”

Venegas’ performance solidified him a place in the Top 20.

