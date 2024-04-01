Has Any Platinum Ticket Holder Ever Won ‘American Idol?’

Season 22 of American Idol is kicking it into high gear with Hollywood Week. The contestants are headed to California. There, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will decide who has what it takes to become the next American Idol — and who doesn’t. This season, for the first time, all 143 singers will gather in what’s called the Idol Arena. Only 56 of them will advance to the next round.

Three contestants — Abi Carter, Julia Gagnon, and Odell Bunton Jr. — are breathing a little easier tonight. Their platinum tickets mark them safe from elimination during the first Hollywood round. But how much will these upgraded versions of the golden ticket really protect them after this week?

No Platinum Ticket Holder Has Ever Won ‘American Idol’

Historically, platinum ticket holders do not seem to have a better shot at winning than anyone else still there at the second round of Hollywood Week. According to Yahoo, no American Idol winner has also received a platinum ticket.

Season 20 of American Idol (or season 5 on ABC) first introduced the platinum ticket. Huntergirl, real name Hunter Wolkonowski, received the first-ever special advantage. While the Tennessee native did make it to finale night, she eventually lost to winner Noah Thompson.

Two other season 20 contestants, Kenedi Anderson and Jay, also received platinum tickets. Anderson unexpectedly quit the show after advancing to the top 24.

In a surprise twist, four season 21 contestants received platinum tickets: Cam Amen, Kaylin Hedges, Elijah McCormick and Tyson Venegas. Venegas was the only one from the foursome to make the top 10. However, he was eventually eliminated, with Iam Tongi claiming the crown.

Season 22 Platinum Ticket Holders Stun

That’s not to say the season 22 platinum ticket holders aren’t formidable. Gagnon, a Guatemalan-born Maine resident, blew away all three judges with her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way.”

Abi Carter also earned a platinum ticket with her take on Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack. And Bunton brought Richie to his feet with his cover of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me.”

