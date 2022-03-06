Ukrainian Band Jinjer Help Raise Funds for Ukraine, Cancel North American Tour

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian metal band Jinjer has also spoken out for their country and released new merchandise to help raise funds to support their country.

“Thank you all for your concerned messages and thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week, we may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us,” said bassist Eugene Abdukhanov. “As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring.”

In partnership with their label Napalm Records, the band, consisting of Abdukhanov, singer Tatiana Shmayluk, guitarist Roman Ibramkhalilov, and drummer Vlad Ulasevich, is releasing two new T-Shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and more.

The shirt features the slogans “We Want Our Home Back” and “Peace to Ukraine,” and 100 percent of the proceeds will be given directly to charitable organizations of the band’s choosing. The band will update on donations on their social media.

“If you cannot donate then please share this or any news related to what’s really happening here,” said Abdukhanov. “Each sale may save somebody’s life in Ukraine. Thank you.”

Following the recent events in Ukraine, the band was also forced to cancel their North American tour, which was scheduled to kick off March 16, and included headlining dates at the In This Moment festival and Knotfest Roadshow supporting Slipknot. The band plan to resume their tour of South America in May and a run of European dates and festivals in the fall of 2022.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Jinjer, along with a number of Ukrainian artists, as well as Russian and Belarusian ones, have spoken out about the ongoing crisis and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, including the pop duo Bloom Twins, Lviv-based pop singer Khrystyna Soloviy, and DJ and singer-songwriter Ivan Dorn.

Photo: Alina Chernohor