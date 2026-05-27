Kaitlin Butts Admits She Ghosted Tinder Matches After Inviting Them to Her Concerts: “At Least They Got Good Music”

While now playing shows all over the world, Kaitlin Butts once struggled to barely fill a room. Like every artist before her, the price of fame came with a mountain of doubt. Add that to the constant rejection, and having a career in the music industry is nearly impossible. But for those who break through, they find that the price was more than worth it. Still, never forgetting her early years, Butts revealed one sneaky way she learned to get a few extra people to come to her show.

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Appearing on the Girls in Low Places Podcast, Butts discussed how she had to find some unusual ways to market herself. Knowing the endless sea that is Tinder, the singer formed a plan. “I would get on Tinder and invite all the boys from Tinder to my shows. And I would see all of them like hanging out at the bar, and I’d be like, they have no idea. They have no idea.”

Although a ticket to a concert can set fans back a few hundred dollars, at the time, Butts was only charging $10. But according to her, inviting ten guys to the show added up. “$10 a pop, honey. That’s $100.”

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What Happened When Kaitlin Butts Finished Her Show

The strategy was perfect, but what happened at the end of the show? Having invited all these guys, she didn’t see the point in wasting their time. Already offering them a concert, she insisted, “I would leave.”

Looking at the comments, fans praised Butts for the unique approach. “That is the funniest s*** I’ve heard lately.” Another person added, “That’s actually very smart.”

As many labeled her a “genius” for the marketing scheme, others considered it somewhat cruel. But even they admitted, “Kinda mean, but at least they got good music.”

Surprisingly, Butts might not be the first person to execute such a stunt. One commenter claimed they pulled the same move when they were on the road. The person wrote, “I used to do this. We called it The Tinder Tour.”

Butts can now laugh about the unusual marketing tactic, but the story offered a glimpse into the hustle it takes to survive in the music industry. And judging by where her career stands today, the “Tinder Tour” might have worked better than anyone expected.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)