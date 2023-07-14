Songwriter U: Under the Hood—”Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

The second verse in “Ain’t No Sunshine” is also just 5 lines. But this time Dylan gives us three new lines— the first, second, and fourth:



Wonder this time where she’s gone

Wonder if she’s gone to stay

Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone

And this house just ain’t no home

Anytime she goes away

Notice how Dylan chooses to keep the hook in the middle of the verse. That’ the most important line in the song. Important enough to be the title. And important enough to be repeated seven times. So, it is interesting to tuck it into the middle line of the verse. Because of the number of syllables in each line, it could fit anywhere. But by starting the verse with a new line, Wonder this time where she’s gone? we think we’re on to a new thought.

But no, just like every thought in this poor guy’s mind, all thoughts lead back to the hook, Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone. It interrupts the verse. It interrupts his questions:

Wonder this time where she’s gone

Wonder if she’s gone to stay

And it’s not giving any answers. It just reminds him of the darkness.