Victoria Beckham Shares Video of Karaoke Night Out, Sings Spice Girls’ “Say You’ll Be There”

Victoria Beckham, who was known as Posh Spice while a member of the Spice Girls, posted a video on TikTok of herself singing a karaoke version of “Say You’ll Be There” by the beloved girl group. In the video, Beckham’s husband, former soccer player David Beckham, can also be seen.

Beckham sings her classic song while energetically dancing around David. The video clocks in at one minute and 21 seconds and currently holds 1.8 million views. “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come 🤫!! 🎶🎤,” a caption on the video reads.

Despite uploading several karaoke videos to social media, Beckham has not performed with the Spice Girls in years. In 2019, many fans were shocked that Beckham did not join the Spice Girls for their UK comeback tour.

“It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says: ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,'” Beckham told Vogue Germany at the time. “I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company. I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am…

“I’m not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself,” she continued. “Before I turned 40, I wasn’t that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling.”

Mel B (aka Scary Spice) recently spoke to The Sun and revealed that despite being absent from performances for years, Beckham is game for a secretive new Spice Girls project. “My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually, we are planning on releasing a statement,” Mel B revealed.

“What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love,” she continued. “She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time. We’ve managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”