Wanda Jackson, Joan Jett, and Elle King Fire Up “Two Shots”

Wanda Jackson, Elle King, and Joan Jett walk into a studio together… it sounds like an unlikely trio, yet the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and Grammy-nominated King indeed collaborated on “Two Shots,” off the 83-year-old Jackson’s upcoming final album Encore (Big Machine Records / Blackheart Records), out Aug. 20.

Written by King for Jackson, “Two Shots” is a feisty and feral tale of a lover’s scorn with Jackson slyly crooning If you’re giving up my loving / If you plan on slipping out / I’ll smash all of your windows / I’ll set fire to your house / But not before I take / All of the money that you thought / I’d never find in the binding / Of the Bible that I bought / You’ll wish and pray.

“One of the cutest songs I have ever recorded is this song from my forthcoming album,” says Jackson, who met King during a video shoot in Nashville. “She’s such a live-wire and fun to be with… working with her was so comfortable and easy.”

Jackson adds, “We were lucky enough that both Elle and Joan Jett wanted to sing on this one with me. Joan does a beautiful job on the harmony and her voice really brightens the song.’

Delivering her innate swagger and sass through eight songs fused in country, rock, and rockabilly, Jackson, who revealed her retirement from touring in 2019, wrote half of the tracks on Encore, with additional collaborations with Lori McKenna, ACM/CMA/Grammy nominees Will Hoge and Luke Laird, bluegrass artist Sonia Leigh and more, as well as Jett’s own Blackhearts.

Jett, who co-produced Encore along with longtime collaborator Kenny Laguna, also helped conceptualize Jackson’s 32nd and final album.

“‘Two Shots” is a very cleverly written song, written for Wanda by Elle King,” says Jett, who is also featured on three other Encore tracks “You Drive Me Wild,” “Treat Me Like a Lady” and “That’s What Love Is.”

Jett adds, “It was great being in the studio with Elle and Wanda.”

Encore Tracklist”