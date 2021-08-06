Video Premiere: Exclusive Clip of Aimee Mann Performing “Living A Lie” On Nigel Godrich’s ‘From The Basement’ Series

In 2006, famed Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich began curating his live-in-studio show, From The Basement. The celebrated series features intimate performances from A-list talent and emerging artists, alike. Crafted in close collaboration with each artist, the episodes offer viewers a dynamic lens into the creative process that only a world-class producer could offer. The series re-launched on the platform on July 23, partnering with The Coda Collection —a streaming service available via Amazon Prime.

Kicking off with Radiohead’s 2011 performance, supporting their eighth studio album, The King Of Limbs, the streaming series promised eight more episodes. Last Friday (July 30), a 2008 episode with Gnarls Barkley got the series underway.

Today (August 6), The Coda Collection premieres Aimee Mann’s episode from 2012. In an exclusive clip below, the ‘Til Tuesday vocalist teams up with The Shins’ James Mercer to perform her track from the Charmer album, released that same year. In the appearance— available to watch in full here—Aimee delivers some amazing live renditions of her songs “Save Me” and “Slip and Roll”

In the coming weeks, The Coda Collection will share a series of performances including The Raconteurs (2008), Iggy & The Stooges (2008), Red Hot Chili Peppers (2012), The White Stripes (2007), Moby (2012), Fleet Foxes (2008), and My Morning Jacket (2009).

To mark the occasion, Godrich sat down with The Coda Collection’s Editorial Director Greg Kot for a rare interview to discuss the initial impetus for creating “From The Basement”, his approach to curating guests, the experience of working with each artist to bring their visions to life, and how the series’ influence has stood the test of time. The full filmed interview is available to watch on The Coda Collection, here. Watch a trailer for the series here.

Watch the exclusive clip from the 2012 From The Basement episode with Aimee Mann, below.