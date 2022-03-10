Warner and Sony Music Groups Suspend Operations in Russia

Warner and Sony Music Groups are suspending their operations in Russia, following the recent withdrawal from business operations within the country by major label Universal Music Group, which closed all of its Russian offices.

“Warner Music Group is suspending operations in Russia, including investments in and development of projects, promotional and marketing activities, and manufacturing of all physical products,” read a statement by Warner Music Group. “We will continue to fulfill our agreed-upon obligations to our people, artists, and songwriters as best we can as the situation unfolds. We remain committed to supporting the humanitarian relief efforts in the region.”

On the company website, Sony Music Group wrote, “Sony Music Group calls for peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence. We have suspended operations in Russia and will continue our support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need.”

Like Warner, Sony also shared its pledge to support humanitarian and other efforts in Ukraine. “As part of its aid to the people of Ukraine, Sony Music Group is donating to the Red Cross, Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen,” read a post by Sony on Instagram. “An employee donation-matching program is in place as well, to help further the efforts of these global organizations that are providing relief directly to those in need.”

The move comes two weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine as several other companies within the music and entertainment industry have boycotted the market within the country, including Netflix, which pulled its service in the country, and Live Nation which said they will no longer do business with and within Russia. Streaming platform TikTok has also scaled back its platform within the country, while Spotify is also shutting its offices in Russia “indefinitely” but plans to keep its service “operational in Russia to allow for the global flow of information.”

A number of artists, including Green Day, Nick Cave, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, and others have also canceled forthcoming concerts in Russia.

Photo: Warner Music Group; Sony Music Group