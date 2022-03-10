Milky Chance’s Latest Single, “Synchronize,” Voices that Feeling of Being in Love

Take a chance on the latest single from German rock duo Milky Chance—you won’t be disappointed. “Synchronize,” which was released on March 9, sounds like how an effortless day-to-night look feels. It’s a rollicking, synth-filled track that Milky Chance is known for after they first shot to fame with the 2013 hit, “Stolen Dance.”

In offering an origin story for “Synchronize,” the pair explained that “Synchronize” materialized from a place of infatuation.

“When you’re in love and feel that perfect synchronization with someone, it’s almost as if nothing else matters,” says guitarist/singer Clemens Rehbein. “Your worries, your anxieties, they just disappear, and all that’s left is love.”

“It’s often just the two of us writing and producing,” bassist/percussionist Phillipp Dausch adds, “but we worked with another songwriter and producer duo called DECCO on ‘Colorado,’ and we all had such good chemistry in the studio that we knew we wanted to collaborate with them again on ‘Synchronize.’ Music is all about communication and connection, and working with other people put us in touch with parts of ourselves that we’d never really explored before.”

Watch the music video for “Synchronize” below.

The release of “Synchronize” today follows the successful debut of their earlier single, “Colorado,” which received great commercial acclaim. After becoming a Top 5 Alternative Radio hit, Milky Chance performed “Colorado” on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show. The pair has also informed fans to continue to keep an ear out for more music coming soon.

Photo by Anthony Molina.