Warner Music CEO Talks Streaming Prices

While listeners seem to be displeased with the recent price hikes among music streaming services, Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl has declared that these price hikes are important for the music industry as a whole. According to Digital Music News, Kyncl disclosed his enthusiasm over platforms like Spotify raising their prices.

“Last month, Tidal, YouTube and Spotify all followed Apple, Amazon, and Deezer by upping their prices,” Kyncl said in a statement. “This is the fiscally responsible thing to do for themselves and for the creative community. I’d like to thank them all for taking this important step. Back in March, I said that if we adjusted for inflation since 2011, the year that music streaming was introduced in the United States, the price of a monthly music subscription in the U.S. should be $13.25. I’d like to point out that in 2011 the price of a standard Netflix plan was $7.99. It has since increased to $15.49 today.

“If the monthly price of a music subscription had gone up by the same proportion, it would have increased from $9.99 where it was in 2011 to $19.37 today,” Kyncl added. “Let’s remember that music subscription services give you access to all the music ever released and a continuously growing library. For roughly the price of a single CD.”

According to data consulting company Kantar, inflation is causing many music fans to end their subscriptions to various music platforms in the U.K. “With inflation rising to 9% in the United Kingdom and further rises in the cost of living expected, the rising cancellation rates of music subscriptions is evidence that British households are starting to prioritize the spending of their disposable income,” the company reported.

“Over 1 million subscriptions were canceled in the last quarter, which has also seen the highest level of consumers citing they want to save money as the reason they want to cancel their subscription, at 37%. This number is up 4% from the same period last year.”

(Robert Kyncl photo courtesy of Warner Music Group)