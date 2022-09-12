Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson to Return for the Last Waltz Tour 2022

In 1976, The Band gave an iconic farewell performance in San Francisco with a host of famous friends joining in on the festivities—sending them off in style. The event was captured in a Martin Scorsese project of the same name and has long been recognized as one of the greatest concert films of all time.

A tour celebrating The Band’s farewell concert is slated to return to the road this fall. The all-star tour debuted in 2017 with Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson and Don Was acting as headliners. Elsewhere on the line-up for this year are Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin, Mark Mullins, and The Levee Horns.

Presented by The Band’s Robbi Robertson, his son Sebastian Robertson and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the tour will span the month of November and hit 12 cities across the U.S. Tickets will be on sale from this Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m. on the tour’s website. Find the full run of dates below.

The members of The Band started out, as the name suggests, as a backing band for several iconic acts like Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan. After leaving the latter artist, they began to release their own material to critical acclaim. Their enduring discography includes hits like “The Weight,” “Atlantic City” and “Up on Cripple Creek.”

The Last Waltz 2022 Tour Dates:

Nov. 3 & 4 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 5 — Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

Nov. 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 8 — Long Island, NY @ The Paramount

Nov. 9 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 11 — Boston, MA @ – Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 12 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Nov. 13 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Nov. 15 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 17 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 18 — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)