Snoop Dogg Recalls Queen Elizabeth II Saving Him From Being Kicked Out of the U.K.

In 1993, rapper Snoop Dogg was charged with first-degree murder.

Snoop had been charged with shooting Philip Woldermariam, and ultimately, Snoop’s bodyguard at the time, McKinley Lee, confessed to being the one to pull the trigger. Both Snoop and Lee were later acquitted of the first-degree murder charge citing self-defense, but that’s not what we’d like to highlight here today.

Several years after these events went down, Snoop has brought this case back up and even posted about it on his social media. The reason? During Snoop’s run-in with the law, he had one high-ranking supporter—the late Queen Elizabeth II.

More specifically, in 1994 Snoop was on tour in the United Kingdom and he was facing hostility from the people of the U.K. One newspaper even printed a headlining story titled “Kick This Evil Bastard Out!” next to a photograph of Snoop. “This was while I was fighting a murder case, over there [in the U.K.] doing shows. But guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess,” Snoop said in the clip he posted on Instagram.

“The queen,” Snoop said about Queen Elizabeth II. “The queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.'”

“That’s Harry and Williams’ grandmother, you dig? You think they weren’t there, saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute,'” Snoop continued. “The queen, that’s my gal.”

Snoop posted this clip with the caption “RIP to the Queen.” Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022. She was 96 years old when she died.

Watch Snoop Dogg explain his experience with Queen Elizabeth below.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG