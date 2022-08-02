A mash-up of ABBA’s “Chiquitita” and Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” has been making the rounds across Tik Tok the past couple of weeks. The viral sound sees the glimmering piano notes of “Chiquitita’s” bridge combined with the opening riff of “Bennie and the Jets.”

It seems both artists have gotten wind of the viral sound and have taken to Tik Tok to bring the duet to life. In the collaborative video, ABBA‘s Benny Andersson sits at his jet-black piano and plays the 1979 tune before the camera pans over to John hammering down on a golden set of keys.

“Heard that ‘Chiquitita’ was trending again… with Elton John!” the caption on the official ABBA TikTok account reads. Watch the video below.

“So … what if Bennie and the Jets were into ABBA?” the original audio, uploaded earlier this year, imagines. The Tik Tok creator that mashed up the two tracks captioned the source video: “For all your gorgeous summer transitions.” The Tik Tok users followed suit, with over 54,000 videos featuring the nostalgic sound.

“Chiquitita/Bennie and the Jets” has outperformed John’s own catalog on the app. His most popular official audio, “I’m Still Standing,” comes in at only 34,000 videos. Meanwhile, ABBA is something of Tik Tok royalty.

The original “Chiquitita” audio has been used in over 39,000 videos, but even that doesn’t measure up to the 117,8000 videos that feature “Dancing Queen,” and the 252,000 uses of “Mamma Mia.” Their iconic disco hit “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” takes the crown with a whopping 432,800 videos.

Photo: Album Cover Songs from the West Coast (2001)